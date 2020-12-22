Rocky Mountain Equipment Announces Completion of Go-Private Transaction

The Arrangement was approved at the special meeting of RME shareholders held on December 17, 2020 and by the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta on December 18, 2020.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Equipment Alberta Ltd. (formerly Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc.) (“ RME ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: RME) is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced acquisition by 2223890 Alberta Ltd. (“ AcquireCo ”), which was implemented through a Court-approved plan of arrangement (the “ Arrangement ”) under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). Under the Arrangement, AcquireCo acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of RME (the “ RME Shares ”), other than certain shares held by interested parties, in exchange for $7.41 in cash for each such RME Share. As a result of the Arrangement, RME, AcquireCo and two of RME’s wholly-owned subsidiaries amalgamated to become “Rocky Mountain Equipment Alberta Ltd.”.

Full particulars of the Arrangement are described in the management information circular of the Company dated November 19, 2020 (the “Circular”), a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and in the Company’s news release issued December 10, 2020. Former RME shareholders should refer to the Circular and the letter of transmittal available on SEDAR for instructions on how to receive the cash consideration payable to them pursuant to the Arrangement.

The RME Shares are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange shortly in accordance with the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will also apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws, subject to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements.

Garrett Ganden, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “We are grateful for the support of our employees and customers as we move into this new chapter for Rocky Mountain Equipment. We are excited to announce that we have partnered with Westcap Mgt. Ltd. (“Westcap”) as our financial and strategic partner and look forward to working closely with Westcap moving forward.”

"We are very pleased to be Management’s financial and strategic partner of choice in acquiring Canada’s largest independent agriculture equipment dealer. With a focus on Western Canada, and agriculture being a priority sector of our Funds, the long-standing brand and performance of Rocky Mountain Equipment aligns with our investment objectives," says Grant J. Kook, President and CEO of Westcap.