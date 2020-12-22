 

Penn National Gaming Set to Open Barstool Sportsbooks at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg and Ameristar East Chicago This Week

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 21:00  |  32   |   |   

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that it expects to open its rebranded Barstool Sportsbooks at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg (“Hollywood Lawrenceburg”) on December 23, 2020 and Ameristar East Chicago Casino & Hotel (“Ameristar East Chicago”) on December 24, 2020, subject to any final regulatory approvals.

“We are very excited to be opening our newly branded Barstool Sportsbooks,” said Rafael Verde, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations for Penn National. “The new designs incorporate the spirit of the Barstool Sports brand, resulting in unique sports wagering and dining experiences that we expect our customers will thoroughly enjoy.”

The Company has rebranded the existing sportsbooks located near the entrance to the casino floor at Hollywood Lawrenceburg and by the entrance to the property at Ameristar East Chicago. Each Barstool Sportsbook features a captivating entryway, sports viewing area, redesigned dining space, betting counter that features large odds boards, numerous sports betting kiosks and ticket writer stations that will support thousands of sports wagering options for customers. Guests will enjoy a first class wagering experience in close proximity to dining and numerous televisions showcasing sports action from across the country and around the world. Guests will also be able to earn tier points and mycash using the Company’s myChoice loyalty program when wagering at the sportsbook.

“Hollywood Lawrenceburg and Ameristar East Chicago have been offering sports wagering in Indiana for well over a year,” said Mr. Verde. “The passionate sports fans in the Tri State area and Chicagoland have been eagerly awaiting the opening of our new Barstool Sportsbooks, and we look forward to introducing both in the coming days.”

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the myChoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

Penn National Gaming Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Penn National Gaming Set to Open Barstool Sportsbooks at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg and Ameristar East Chicago This Week Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that it expects to open its rebranded Barstool Sportsbooks at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg (“Hollywood Lawrenceburg”) on December 23, 2020 and Ameristar …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Ouster, a Leading Provider of High-Performance Digital Lidar Sensors, to Combine With Colonnade ...
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
Phunware Releases “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App Update for Android on Google Play
Skyhawk and Vertex Establish a Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Small ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:00 Uhr
Penn National Gaming Set to Open Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown Casino Hotel
15.12.20
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
15.12.20
Penn National Gaming to Acquire Hollywood Casino Perryville Operations
24.11.20
Penn National Gaming Names Marla Kaplowitz to Board of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.07.20
3
Penn National Gaming Has Resumed Operations at More Than 70 Percent of the Company’s 41 Properties