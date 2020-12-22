 

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Announces That Its Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will Be Conducted Online Only

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 21:08  |  28   |   |   

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (“AgeX”; NYSE American: AGE) announced today that due to state and county government health orders, attendance at the AgeX 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Monday, December 28, 2020 will be permitted only through online participation. The County of Alameda, California, where AgeX’s offices are located and where AgeX had planned to hold the Annual Meeting, has issued Health Officer Order 20-21 (the “Order”) restricting or prohibiting many business activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Order provides that offices must close and business must be conducted remotely, except in critical infrastructure sectors where remote work is not possible.

As disclosed in AgeX’s Proxy Statement, AgeX has made arrangements for stockholders to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting online. Stockholders who follow the procedures for attending the Annual Meeting online will be able to vote at the Annual Meeting and ask questions. If you do not comply with the procedures for attending the Annual Meeting online, you will not be able to participate and vote at the Annual Meeting online but you may view the Annual Meeting webcast by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/268644388 and following the instructions to log in as a guest using the password agex2020.

If you are a “stockholder of record” (meaning that you have a stock certificate registered in your own name), to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online you will need to visit https://web.lumiagm.com/268644388 and use the control number on your proxy card to log on. The password for the Annual Meeting is agex2020.

If you are a “street name” stockholder (meaning that your shares are held in an account at a broker-dealer firm) and you wish to participate and vote online at the Annual Meeting, you must first obtain a valid legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent and then register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting by following the directions for registration in section of AgeX’s Proxy Statement entitled “HOW TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING”.

Please refer to your copy of the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting for other information about the Annual Meeting and matters proposed to be approved by AgeX stockholders at the Annual Meeting. A copy of the Proxy Statement and other proxy materials and our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, can also be found at https://materials.proxyvote.com/00848H and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and in the “Investors-Financial Information-SEC Filings” portion of AgeX’s website at www.agexinc.com.

If you cannot participate online you may still vote your shares by submitting a proxy by mail, by phone, or online by following the instructions on your proxy card.

AgeX Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Announces That Its Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will Be Conducted Online Only AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (“AgeX”; NYSE American: AGE) announced today that due to state and county government health orders, attendance at the AgeX 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Standard …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Ouster, a Leading Provider of High-Performance Digital Lidar Sensors, to Combine With Colonnade ...
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
Phunware Releases “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App Update for Android on Google Play
Skyhawk and Vertex Establish a Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Small ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
7
AgeX Therapeutics