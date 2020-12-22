 

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Receives $192 Million Finance Commitment from Truist Bank for its Stage 1 Southeast Acquisitions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) (the “Company” or “LMP”), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe to or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, today announced it has entered into a commitment letter with Truist Bank for a $192 Million financing (subject to terms and conditions set forth in the commitment letter) for the Company’s Stage 1 southeast acquisitions.

Sam Tawfik, LMP’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We intend to use the proceeds to fund the consummation of our stage 1 acquisitions which consist of 13 dealerships, including 12 new vehicle franchises, and 6 parcels of dealership real estate totaling approximately 67 acres in the Southeast. A portion of the proceeds will be utilized for new and used vehicle floorplan plus working capital. We expect the stage 1 closing to occur in January 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and manufacturer approval.”

Evan Bernstein, LMP’s Chief Financial Officer, stated, “The closings of the acquisitions of this initial stage of dealerships is expected to be immediately accretive to income, adding approximately 2,300 new and used vehicles valued at roughly $58,000,000.” Mr. Bernstein added, “Our 2021 outlook, inclusive of synergies and accretions for this stage 1 group, is expected to be in the range of $510,000,000 to $540,000,000 in revenue, $22,000,000 to $24,000,000 in adjusted EBITDA, or $2.20 to $2.40 per share, based on roughly 10,000,000 shares outstanding. We expect 2022 full year operations attributable to this stage 1 group to produce approximately $590,000,000 in revenue and $29,000,000 in adjusted EBITDA, or $2.90 per share, based on roughly 10,000,000 shares outstanding.”

Richard Aldahan, LMP’s Chief Operating Officer, added, “We are thankful to both LMP and our counterparty employees and professionals, who have worked tirelessly over the last several months on these transactions. The talent in our combined organizations and the resilience of our business model will make us a stronger and a more diversified company. I am pleased to welcome our new colleagues and look forward to working and growing together as we continue to modernize the shopping experience for our consumers as we expand the roll-out of our hybrid e-commerce home delivery, site-to-store, and ship-from-store delivery services. These partnerships significantly expand our e-commerce platform, sales, subscription, and fulfillment footprint in some of the fastest growing regions in the market. Importantly, we will also have more cost-efficient e-commerce fulfillment, reconditioning, and service capacity. We will also increase our vehicle storage capacity by approximately 6,000 units on 67 acres. As we begin to integrate our organizations and increase our inventories shortly after the close, the roll-out of the Company’s hybrid e-commerce home delivery, site-to-store, and ship-from-store delivery platform will magnify our disruptive business model. Our ability to cost-effectively expand our free delivery radius and cut out multiple legs of costly transportation, logistics and reconditioning costs, will be an important factor in increasing margins and enhancing profitability as we build on our historical success.”

