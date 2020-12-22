Intrado Acquires Asparia

Asparia offers an easy-to-implement platform for healthcare providers to deliver advanced patient engagement capabilities across the patient care journey, delivering clear value for healthcare providers while enhancing the experience for patients. It is natively integrated with Electronic Health Record (“EHR”) systems from most major vendors and it offers a true, bi-directional and interactive communications experience for the patient as well as embedded check-in and chatbot functionality. The experience is powered by data-driven, real-time intelligence that benefits both the provider and patient.

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that it has acquired Asparia, Inc., a leading provider of patient engagement solutions for health systems, hospitals, and medical practices.

Asparia serves health and hospital systems, medical groups, and Federally Qualified Health Centers, and engages patients using SMS in over 100 languages as well as interactive voice calls in 20 languages. Its SaaS solution automates many patient communication workflows including providing actionable appointment reminders and enhancing preventative care by automatically identifying and reaching out to patients who need screenings, tests, vaccinations, or other follow-up for medical needs.

“Asparia’s innovative, state-of-the-art, highly scalable, cloud-native solution seamlessly connects healthcare organizations and their EHR systems to patients in real-time,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “Our 17,000+ healthcare clients will benefit from the easy-to-deploy platform and increased efficiency Asparia provides. We are thrilled to welcome Asparia employees, customers, and partners to Intrado.”

