 

Intrado Acquires Asparia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 21:45  |  53   |   |   

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that it has acquired Asparia, Inc., a leading provider of patient engagement solutions for health systems, hospitals, and medical practices.

Asparia offers an easy-to-implement platform for healthcare providers to deliver advanced patient engagement capabilities across the patient care journey, delivering clear value for healthcare providers while enhancing the experience for patients. It is natively integrated with Electronic Health Record (“EHR”) systems from most major vendors and it offers a true, bi-directional and interactive communications experience for the patient as well as embedded check-in and chatbot functionality. The experience is powered by data-driven, real-time intelligence that benefits both the provider and patient.

Asparia serves health and hospital systems, medical groups, and Federally Qualified Health Centers, and engages patients using SMS in over 100 languages as well as interactive voice calls in 20 languages. Its SaaS solution automates many patient communication workflows including providing actionable appointment reminders and enhancing preventative care by automatically identifying and reaching out to patients who need screenings, tests, vaccinations, or other follow-up for medical needs.

“Asparia’s innovative, state-of-the-art, highly scalable, cloud-native solution seamlessly connects healthcare organizations and their EHR systems to patients in real-time,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “Our 17,000+ healthcare clients will benefit from the easy-to-deploy platform and increased efficiency Asparia provides. We are thrilled to welcome Asparia employees, customers, and partners to Intrado.”

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intrado Acquires Asparia ISLANDIA, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that it has acquired Asparia, Inc., a leading provider of patient engagement …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...