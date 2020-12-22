

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.12.2020 / 22:01

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Joachim Last name(s): Kuhn

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG

b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006636681

b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 200,000 shares to Noah Fridolin Kuhn / Donation of 200,000 shares to Sua Tilla Kuhn

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

