Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2020 / 22:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Joachim
Last name(s): Kuhn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
va-Q-tec AG

b) LEI
529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
35.60 EUR 534000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
35.60 EUR 534000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Quotrix
MIC: XDUS


22.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com

 
