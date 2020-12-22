 

Spectrum Provides Poziotinib Update after Successful Pre-NDA Meeting with the FDA

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to the submission of an NDA based on data from Cohort 2 of its Phase 2 clinical trial, ZENITH20, which evaluated previously treated patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. The company also reported that its pre-specified primary endpoint in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating poziotinib in first-line NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations was not met in Cohort 3. Spectrum additionally reported that preliminary data from patients receiving 8 mg of poziotinib twice daily demonstrated meaningful improvement in tolerability as measured by adverse events and dosing interruptions.

“The agreement with the FDA to proceed with the submission of a new drug application is a significant milestone for the poziotinib program,” said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “The improved tolerability from the BID dosing could have a meaningful impact on the overall safety and efficacy profile of poziotinib in an area of high unmet medical need.”

The company had a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA which resulted in an agreement to submit an NDA for poziotinib. During the meeting, Spectrum confirmed with the FDA that Cohort 2 data could serve as the basis of an NDA submission. The company will continue to work with the FDA as it prepares the application for submission in 2021. Cohort 2 enrolled 90 patients who received an oral once daily dose of 16 mg of poziotinib. The intent-to-treat analysis demonstrated a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 27.8% (95% Confidence Interval (CI), 18.9%-38.2%). The observed lower bound of 18.9% exceeded the pre-specified lower bound of 17%. The median duration of response was 5.1 months and the median progression free survival was 5.5 months. In this cohort, 87% of patients had drug interruptions with 11 patients (12%) permanently discontinuing due to adverse events. 13 patients (14%) had treatment-related serious adverse events.

