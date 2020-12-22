cbdMD Reports Fiscal September 30, 2020 Results

Commenting on today’s results, Chairman and co-CEO Martin A. Sumichrast said, “We believe cbdMD is now one of the most successful CBD companies in world, with two of the most recognized and valuable CBD brands, cbdMD and Paw CBD. We are committed to continuing to deliver on our financial goals. We have grown quarterly sales over 900% in eight fiscal quarters. We have remained focused on our core competency, which is e-commerce direct-to-consumer sales, which increased to $30.5 million, or 73% of total net sales in fiscal 2020, a 106% increase from the prior year. We have also maintained one of the strongest balance sheets in the CBD industry and we believe we have more than ample enough capital to execute on our 2021 strategy. In fact, we have recently more than doubled our liquidity, which now stands today at approximately $30 million in cash, with virtually no debt. To put this into context, we built two brands in two years with less cash than we have in the bank today. In addition, we dramatically reduced our non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations from over $10 million in the first half of fiscal 2020 to approximately $1.3 million in the second half of fiscal 2020. Earlier this year we set a goal of achieving positive adjusted operating income during calendar year 2020, a non-GAAP financial measure. We are presently confident we will reach this milestone in early fiscal 2021. However, based upon marketing opportunities that may arise during the year, achieving this goal may be extended later into the fiscal year. While we have not committed to any financial guidance, we do expect continued robust sales growth in fiscal 2021.”

cbdMD, Inc. ( NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) , one of the nation’s leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights:

Fiscal 2020:

Net sales increased by 77% year-over-year to a record of $41.9 million in fiscal 2020, from $23.6 million in fiscal 2019.

Our gross profit margin increased to 63% in fiscal 2020 from 61% in fiscal 2019. Our non-GAAP adjusted gross margin totaled 67.7% for fiscal 2020, after approximately $2.2 million in non-cash inventory adjustments for the year, as compared to 61% for fiscal 2019.

Our loss from operations was $17.6 million in fiscal 2020 as compared to $14.8 million in fiscal 2019, of which approximately $11.7 million, or 67%, was recorded in the first half of fiscal 2020 and approximately $5.8 million was recorded in the second half of the fiscal year.

Our non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations in fiscal 2020 was approximately $11.5 million, of which $10.2 million, or 89%, was recorded in the first half of fiscal 2020, and approximately $1.3 million, or 11%, was recorded for the second half of the fiscal year. Our non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations in fiscal 2019 was approximately $11.5 million.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for fiscal 2020 was approximately $12.2 million, or $0.28 per share, as compared to a net loss for fiscal 2019 of approximately $50.4 million, or $2.82 per share. The increase in fiscal 2020 was principally attributable to a decrease of approximately $29.8 million in the non-cash contingent liability which is associated with earnout shares which may be issued under the terms of the December 2018 acquisition of Cure Based Development (which owned the cbdMD brand).

At September 30, 2020, we had working capital of approximately $16.0 million and cash on hand of approximately $14.8 million as compared to working capital of approximately $12 million and cash on hand of approximately $4.7 million at September 30, 2019. Our working capital position has been further bolstered subsequent to year end following our receipt of approximately $15.8 million in net proceeds from our December 2020 sale of shares of our 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock in a firm commitment underwritten public offering. As a result, as of today we have approximately $30 million in cash on hand.

We reported record e-commerce, direct to consumer (DTC) net sales of $30.5 million, or 73% of total net sales in fiscal 2020, an increase of $15.6 million, or 106% increase from fiscal 2019.

Our CBD pet brand, Paw CBD, reported approximately $4.5 million in net sales in fiscal 2020, which was the brand’s first full fiscal year.

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020:

Our net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 increased by 23% year-over-year to a record of $11.7 million from $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Our gross profit margin for the quarter decreased to 54% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from 57% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, which was principally attributable to an approximate $1.66 million in non-cash inventory adjustment during the quarter. Our non-GAAP adjusted gross margin totaled 68% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to approximately 57% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Our loss from operations was approximately $4.5 million compared to $5.2 million from the prior year’s quarter.

Our non-GAAP adjusted operating loss was approximately $1.06 million, compared to a $4.1 million non-GAAP adjusted operating loss from the prior year’s quarter.

We reported record fourth quarter fiscal 2020 e-commerce, direct to consumer (DTC) net sales of $8.6 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 58%, from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Our pet brand, Paw CBD, which was launched in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 reported approximately $1.67 million in net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

cbdMD, Inc. will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, to discuss the company’s September 30, 2020 fourth quarter and fiscal year-end financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

CBDMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,824,644 $ 4,689,966 Accounts receivable 911,482 1,425,697 Accounts receivable other - 160,137 Accounts receivable – discontinued operations 447,134 1,080,000 Marketable securities 26,472 198,538 Investment other securities 250,000 600,000 Deposits 40,198 6,850 Merchant reserve - 519,569 Inventory 4,603,360 4,301,586 Inventory prepaid 288,178 903,458 Deferred issuance costs - 93,954 Prepaid software 174,308 206,587 Prepaid equipment deposits 40,197 868,589 Prepaid sponsorship expense 1,203,300 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 902,979 688,104 Total current assets 23,712,252 15,743,035 Other assets: Property and equipment, net 3,183,487 1,715,557 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,851,357 - Deposits for facilities 790,708 754,533 Intangible assets, net 21,635,000 21,635,000 Goodwill 54,669,997 54,669,997 Total other assets 87,130,549 78,775,087 Total assets $ 110,842,801 $ 94,518,122

CBDMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (continued) 2020 2019 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,850,421 $ 3,021,271 Deferred revenue 45,141 - Accrued expenses 2,724,779 681,269 Operating leases – short term liabilities 1,159,098 - Paycheck Protection Program Loan 854,000 - Note payable 55,639 - Customer deposit – related party - 7,339 Total current liabilities 7,689,078 3,709,878 Long term liabilities Long term liabilities 264,367 363,960 Paycheck Protection Program loan 602,100 - Operating leases – long term liabilities 6,010,208 - Contingent liability 16,200,000 50,600,000 Deferred tax liability 895,000 2,240,300 Total long-term liabilities 23,971,675 53,204,260 Total liabilities 31,660,753 56,914,138 cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, authorized 50,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 500,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 500 - Common stock, authorized 150,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 52,130,870 and 27,720,356 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 52,131 27,720 Additional paid in capital 126,517,784 97,186,524 Accumulated deficit (47,388,367 ) (59,610,260 ) Total cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity 79,182,048 37,603,984 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 110,842,801 $ 94,518,122

CBDMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 43,172,778 $ 28,023,848 Sales related party - 55,596 Total Gross Sales 43,172,778 28,079,444 Allowances (1,289,044 ) (4,427,893 ) Net sales 41,883,734 23,595,955 Net sales related party - 55,596 Total Net Sales 41,883,734 23,651,551 Costs of sales 15,514,727 9,136,677 Gross profit 26,369,006 14,514,873 Operating expenses excluding impairment losses 43,950,862 28,875,186 Impairment of intangible assets - 436,578 Operating expenses 43,950,862 29,311,764 Income (loss) from operations (17,581,856 ) (14,796,891 ) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (172,066 ) (102,716 ) Impairment on investment other securities (760,000 ) (502,560 ) (Increase) decrease of contingent liability 29,780,000 (32,461,680 ) Interest income 39,877 75,071 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 11,305,955 (47,788,776 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 1,345,300 2,359,000 Net Income (loss) from continuing operations 12,651,255 (45,429,776 ) Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (Note 16) (48,983 ) (5,927,773 ) Net Income (loss) $ 12,602,272 $ (51,357,549 ) Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest from discontinued operations (Note 16) - (929,323 ) Preferred dividends 366,850 - Net Income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 12,235,422 $ (50,428,226 ) Net Income (Loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.28 $ (2.82 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.28 $ - Weighted average number of shares basic 44,140,360 17,887,247 Weighted average number of shares diluted 45,171,674 -

CBDMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 2020 2019 Net Income (Loss) $ 12,602,272 $ (51,357,549) Comprehensive Income (Loss) 12,602,272 (51,357,549 ) Comprehensive Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest - (929,323 ) Preferred dividends (366,850 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) attributable to cbdMD, Inc. common shareholders $ 12,235,422 $ (50,428,226 )

CBDMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 12,602,272 $ (51,357,549 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities: Stock based compensation 1,900,194 2,458,530 Restricted stock expense 138,000 230,000 Depreciation and amortization 720,755 289,574 Issuance of stock / warrants for services 338,400 289,750 Realized and unrealized (gain)/loss on marketable securities 172,066 2,439,996 Impairment on investment other securities 760,000 502,560 Inventory impairment 233,372 - Impairment on discontinued operations asset 45,783 3,398,438 Payment in-kind interest - (30,000 ) Loss on sale of property and equipment -discontinued operations - 39,013 Severance agreement 489,381 - Increase/(decrease) in contingent liability (29,780,000 ) 32,461,680 Intangible impairment - 436,578 Non-cash consideration received for services provided 132,657 (470,000 ) Non-cash lease expense 1,180,213 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 514,352 60,155 Accounts receivable - related party - (462,137 ) Other accounts receivable - 2,737 Inventory (535,146 ) (3,123,437 ) Note receivable – related party - 156,147 Deposits (938,112 ) (761,383 ) Merchant reserve 386,912 (93,316 ) Prepaid inventory 615,280 (903,458 ) Proceeds from sale of securities - 410,094 Prepaid rent - 180,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 645,796 (963,044 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,479,189 2,280,726 Accounts payable and accrued expenses – related party - (7,502 ) Operating lease liability (1,045,285 ) - Deferred Revenue/customer deposits 37,802 (416,619 ) Collection on discontinued operations accounts receivable 587,083 - Deferred tax liability (1,345,300 ) (2,425,000 ) Cash used by operating activities (10,664,336 ) (15,377,467 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Net cash used for merger - (916,555 ) Purchase of other investment securities (250,000 ) - Purchase of intangible assets - (50,000 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,320,095 ) (1,198,618 ) Cash used by investing activities (1,570,095 ) (2,133,850 )

CBDMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (continued) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 16,766,106 19,009,897 Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 4,421,928 - Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan 1,456,100 - Preferred dividend distribution (366,850 ) - Proceeds from Note payable 29,629 - Payments on Note payable – related party - (764,300 ) Deferred issuance costs 62,197 (326,868 ) Cash provided by financing activities 22,369,110 17,918,729 Net increase in cash 10,134,678 407,413 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 4,689,966 4,282,553 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 14,824,644 $ 4,689,966

cbdMD, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended September 30 Three Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP (loss) from operations $ (17,581,856 ) $ (14,796,891 ) $ (4,531,073 ) $ (5,286,154 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 720,754 289,574 221,360 17,453 Employee and director stock compensation (1) 1,985,803 2,688,529 537,943 1,136,158 Other non-cash stock compensation for services (2) 338,400 289,750 253,950 - Non-cash inventory adjustment (3) 2,207,000 - 1,663,000 - Write down of legacy accounts receivables (4) 102,000 - 102,000 - Accrual for severance 489,381 - 489,381 - Accrual / expenses for discretionary bonus 200,000 - 200,000 - Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) from operations $ (11,583,516 ) $ (11,529,036 ) $ (1,063,439 ) $ (4,132,543 )

(1) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period. (2) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period. (3) Amount represents an operating expense related to inventory loss related to issues tied to physical inventory issues, regulatory changes impacting labels and packaging, write-off of raw materials and a net realized valuation adjustment on non-core finished goods. (4) Write down of legacy accounts receivable.

cbdMD, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT MARGIN (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended September 30 Three Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total net sales $ 41,883,734 $ 23,651,551 $ 11,699,917 $ 9,544,137 Cost of sales 15,514,728 9,136,677 5,334,090 4,127,491 Gross profit $ 26,369,006 $ 14,514,873 $ 6,366,359 $ 5,416,646 Gross profit margin 63.0 % 61.4 % 54.4 % 56.8 % Adjustments: Non-cash inventory adjustment (1) 1,974,000 - 1,663,000 - Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 28,343,539 $ 14,514,873 $ 8,029,359 $ 5,416,646 Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit margin 67.7 % 61.4 % 68.6 % 56.8 %

(1) Amount represents an operating expense related to inventory loss related to issues tied to physical inventory issues, write-off of scrap material and a net realized valuation adjustment on non-core finished goods.

