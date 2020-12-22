Alta Equipment Group Inc. Closes Offering of Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

The company’s shares of Preferred Stock are expected to begin trading on NYSE under the symbol “ALTG PRA” within 30 business days of today’s closing date.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta” or the “company”), a leading provider of premium industrial and construction equipment and related services, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 1,190,000 depository shares (plus an additional 10,000 depository shares issued and sold pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in full) at an initial public offering price of $25 per share, raising gross proceeds of $30,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, fees and other estimated offering expenses. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the Company's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Alta expects to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily to continue to fund its growth, including future acquisitions and investments and for general corporate purposes.

B. Riley Securities, D.A. Davidson & Co., Ladenburg Thalmann, and William Blair & Company acted as joint book-running managers for this offering. Boenning & Scattergood acted as lead manager with Huntington Capital Markets and Colliers Securities as co-managers.

A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be obtained by contacting the website of the SEC at http://www.sec/gov or by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com, Telephone (703) 312-9580.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 35 years and has developed a branch network that includes 51 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for most of their equipment needs by providing sales, parts, service, and rental functions under one roof. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.