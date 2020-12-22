 

Capital Southwest Corporation Prices Public Offering of $75 million 4.50% Notes due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 22:01  |  43   |   |   

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) (“Capital Southwest”) is pleased to announce that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.50% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.50% per year, payable semi-annually, will mature on January 31, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at Capital Southwest’s option at any time prior to October 31, 2025, at par plus a “make-whole” premium, and thereafter at par. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on December 29, 2020.

Capital Southwest intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding 5.95% notes due 2022 and repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility. However, through re-borrowings under its credit facility, Capital Southwest intends to make investments in lower middle market and upper middle market portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objective and strategies, and for other general corporate purposes, including payment of operating expenses. As of December 21, 2020, Capital Southwest had $215.0 million of indebtedness outstanding under its credit facility. The credit facility matures on December 21, 2023, and borrowings under the credit facility currently bear interest on a per annum basis equal to LIBOR plus 2.50%.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for this offering. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD), are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Investors should carefully consider, among other things, Capital Southwest’s investment objective and strategies and the risks related to Capital Southwest and the offering before investing. The pricing term sheet dated December 22, 2020, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated December 22, 2020, and the accompanying prospectus dated August 15, 2019, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain this and other information about Capital Southwest and should be read carefully before investing.

Seite 1 von 3


Capital Southwest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Southwest Corporation Prices Public Offering of $75 million 4.50% Notes due 2026 DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) (“Capital Southwest”) is pleased to announce that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.50% notes due …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Capital Southwest Supports IntelliSite’s Acquisition of Broad Sky Networks
09.12.20
Capital Southwest Supports Mountaingate Capital’s Investment in Acceleration Partners

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
9
CSWC solider Dividendenwert?