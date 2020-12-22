 

Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Dan Burton, CEO, Bryan Hunt, CFO and Adam Brown, SVP of Investor Relations and FP&A, will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held virtually January 11-14, 2021. This will include a presentation by Mr. Burton and Mr. Hunt on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. EST. An audio replay of the presentation will be available at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/investor-relations.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
+1 (855)-309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Amanda Hundt
Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1 (575) 491-0974
amanda.hundt@healthcatalyst.com


