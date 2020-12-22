 

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces New Financing and Delivery of IVS Atsugi

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 22:05  |  60   |   |   

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or "Company" or “it” or “we” or “our”), a global provider of maritime transportation services in the drybulk and product tanker sectors, announced the following transactions.

On December 22, 2020, the Company entered into a sale and leaseback transaction with a Japanese shipowner relating to the 2016-built medium range product tanker Matuku for a cash amount of $26.8 million (before commissions but net of charter pre-payments). The Company will bareboat charter the vessel back for a period of up to 15 years and has the right, but not the obligation, to acquire the vessel beginning in May 2022. The Matuku constituted the security package for our $27.0 million Senior Secured Credit Facility scheduled for maturity in 2021, for which the remaining balance of approximately $17.1 million was repaid in full in connection with the closing of the transaction. We intend to utilize the approximately $9.3 million of net proceeds of the refinancing, together with cash on hand, to repay early $10.0 million of our other $35.8 million Senior Secured Credit Facility, thereby materially reducing our net interest expense and remaining scheduled maturities in 2021.

On December 23, 2020, the Company expects to take delivery of the IVS Atsugi, a Japanese-built eco ultramax drybulk carrier newbuilding. As previously disclosed, the vessel will be chartered-in from its owner for a minimum period of two years with options to extend for up to two additional years, at the Company’s election. In addition, the Company holds options to purchase the vessel in the future.

Martyn Wade, the Chief Executive Officer of Grindrod Shipping, commented:

“The sale and leaseback of Matuku is another testament of our ability to leverage our long-standing relationships with leading Japanese industry participants, one of our company’s distinct competitive advantages. Furthermore, the addition of the IVS Atsugi to our fleet is in line with our strategy to focus on Japanese built “eco” vessels, which enjoy distinct operational and commercial advantages.”  

About Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.

Grindrod Shipping owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels and product tankers. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand “Island View Shipping” (“IVS”) includes a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers on the water, including the IVS Atsugi. The tanker business, which operates under the brand “Unicorn Shipping” (“Unicorn”) includes a fleet of three medium range tankers and one small tanker. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo, Cape Town and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRIN” and on the JSE under the ticker “GSH”.  

Seite 1 von 2
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces New Financing and Delivery of IVS Atsugi SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or "Company" or “it” or “we” or “our”), a global provider of maritime transportation services in the drybulk and product …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Fleet Update – Extension of IVS Pinehurst