IRIDEX Announces MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy Now Accepted in the European Glaucoma Society Guidelines
- Guidelines provide recommendations on the diagnosis and management of glaucoma within the EU
- Nine MicroPulse TLT studies presented at the annual EGS meeting supporting its safety, effectiveness, and versatility in the treatment of glaucoma
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, reports that MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy (TLT), which is performed using the IRIDEX Cyclo G6 Laser System and MicroPulse P3 Delivery Device, has been included in the European Glaucoma Society (EGS) Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma. The EGS guidelines represent recommendations on the diagnosis and management of glaucoma to standardize practice within the European Union. The new guidelines, the Society’s 5th edition, were presented at the Annual EGS Meeting on December 12-13, 2020.
“We are very encouraged with the broadening recognition of MicroPulse TLT in the ophthalmic community,” said David Bruce, CEO, IRIDEX. “Inclusion in the EGS guidelines plus nine papers presented in the Society’s meeting shows the growing adoption of this effective non-incisional therapy for the management of glaucoma disease.”
MicroPulse TLT is a non-incisional procedure that substantially reduces intraocular pressure (IOP) for a broad range of glaucoma types and severity. The procedure can be used for primary open-angle, closed-angle, and refractory glaucoma. It’s a repeatable treatment option that can be performed before, during, or after other glaucoma interventions. More than 140,000 patients have been treated with MicroPulse TLT in top ophthalmic hospitals around the globe.
Also presented at the EGS meeting, were nine MicroPulse TLT studies. These studies were conducted in several countries which exemplify the continued global expansion of MicroPulse TLT. Featured studies included:
P248: MicroPulse Transscleral Cyclophotocoagulation: Step by Step; Rita Basto, et al. (Poland)
This study represents a 6-month retrospective review of glaucoma patients (38 eyes) treated with MicroPulse TLT. The percentage of IOP reduction was 43.4 ± 16.2% (8.9% - 70.6%). A success rate (defined as >20% IOP reduction and IOP ≤ 21 mmHg) was obtained in 81.6% of cases with no records of serious complications. The authors concluded that MicroPulse TLT is easily performed, can be repeated with good results, is an efficient and safe strategy to reduce IOP, and can be used in a wide spectrum of glaucoma disease.
