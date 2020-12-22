IRIDEX Announces MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy Now Accepted in the European Glaucoma Society Guidelines

Guidelines provide recommendations on the diagnosis and management of glaucoma within the EU

Nine MicroPulse TLT studies presented at the annual EGS meeting supporting its safety, effectiveness, and versatility in the treatment of glaucoma

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, reports that MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy (TLT), which is performed using the IRIDEX Cyclo G6 Laser System and MicroPulse P3 Delivery Device, has been included in the European Glaucoma Society (EGS) Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma. The EGS guidelines represent recommendations on the diagnosis and management of glaucoma to standardize practice within the European Union. The new guidelines, the Society’s 5th edition, were presented at the Annual EGS Meeting on December 12-13, 2020.

“We are very encouraged with the broadening recognition of MicroPulse TLT in the ophthalmic community,” said David Bruce, CEO, IRIDEX. “Inclusion in the EGS guidelines plus nine papers presented in the Society’s meeting shows the growing adoption of this effective non-incisional therapy for the management of glaucoma disease.”