 

Mission Produce to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 22:05  |  33   |   |   

OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh avocados, today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended October 31, 2020 on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-9039 or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8470, or by live webcast, accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com

A replay of the call will be available through February 2, 2021 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13714366. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available on our website shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:
Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network and recognized leader in the worldwide avocado business. For over 35 years Mission has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns 11,000 acres globally and operates four state-of-the-art avocado packing facilities in key growing locations including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa. Mission’s global distribution network includes eleven forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. Mission is the largest global supplier of the World’s Finest Avocados, for more information please visit worldsfinestavocados.com

Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact:
ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Media:
Denise Junqueiro
Senior Director of Marketing and Communications
Mission Produce, Inc.
press@missionproduce.com


Mission Produce Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mission Produce to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mission Produce, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh avocados, today announced it will release its financial results for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
U.S. On Track to Consume More Avocados in 2020 Than Ever Before, Mission Produce Reports