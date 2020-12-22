 

Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index

A four-page spread consisting of an interview with TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella was published in the December 17, 2020 edition of the CSE’s Public Entrepreneur magazine in which Mr. Coscarella details his journey from the world’s largest tobacco company to TAAT, as well as his near-term and long-term plans for the Company. Additionally, on December 18, 2020 the Company was added to the CSE Composite Index as well as a subset of the 25 largest companies in the index by market capitalization known as the CSE25 index

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that an interview with its Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella was featured in the December 17, 2020 edition of Public Entrepreneur magazine, a digital periodical published by the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”), which succeeded the CSE Quarterly, the CSE’s legacy publication, in the spring of 2018. The interview was led by Jon Hopkins, a 25-year veteran of financial journalism, based out of Greater London covering North American and U.K. markets. Additionally, as of Friday December 18, 2020, the Company’s equity has been added to both the CSE Composite Index and CSE25 index. After becoming a post-revenue company earlier this month, the Company’s management is pleased to receive this public recognition of its achievements to date in the North American capital markets.

In the Public Entrepreneur magazine interview, Setti Coscarella discusses macro-level changes that have taken place in the tobacco industry, and how such changes prompted his transition from a strategist role at Philip Morris International to a leadership role in a new company such as TAAT. In addition to providing further detail on the TAAT product and its current launch in Ohio, Mr. Coscarella also describes the Company’s aspirations to expand internationally, the approximate size of the market being targeted by the Company, and what investors can expect from the management of TAAT going forward.

“While others sell difference, we sell similarity, and for a transition such as giving up tobacco, similarity is priceless.”

Quote from TAAT Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella in an interview published in the CSE’s Public Entrepreneur magazine last week. The online edition of this magazine issue can be accessed by clicking here. Mr. Coscarella’s interview begins on page 20.

