Cohen & Company and INSU Acquisition Corp. III Announce Completion of INSU Acquisition Corp. III $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN) and INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIIIU) today announced that INSU Acquisition Corp. III (the “Company”), a blank-check company sponsored by Cohen & Company and formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses or entities in the insurance industry, completed its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes 3,200,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, for gross proceeds to the Company of $250,000,000. The Company's units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "IIIIU" on December 18, 2020. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “IIII” and “IIIIW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities served as joint book-running managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 17, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
The offering was made by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com; or by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or emailing a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed for free through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
