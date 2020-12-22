 

Hannon Armstrong Invests in 1.6 GW Renewable Energy Portfolio Developed and Managed by Clearway Energy Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 22:25   

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced a preferred equity investment in an approximately 1.6 gigawatt (GW) onshore wind and utility-scale solar portfolio developed and managed by Clearway Energy Group, one of the largest developers and operators of clean energy in the United States with a pipeline of 9 GW of renewable energy through 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005672/en/

"Mesquite Star," a 419 MW wind project located in Fisher and Nolan County, Texas, and "Rosamond Central," a 192 MW utility-scale solar project located in Kern County, California. (Photo: Clearway Energy Group)

The large-scale, diversified, and highly contracted renewables portfolio includes 874 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind, 192 MW of utility-scale solar, and 557 MW of utility-scale solar with 395 MW of co-located storage (seven projects in total) located in four states: California, Hawaii, Texas, and West Virginia. The partnership combines Hannon Armstrong's expertise in providing long-term investment for climate solutions with the world-class development and asset owner-operator experience of Clearway Energy Group.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Clearway Energy Group through a preferred equity investment in this portfolio of renewable assets," said Hannon Armstrong Chairman and CEO Jeffrey W. Eckel. "Clearway's mission to accelerate the world's transformation to a clean energy future is aligned with our purpose as a climate-positive investor. These assets will be a significant addition to our portfolio, offering increased scale and diversity to our business and supporting continued growth in recurring Net Investment Income," added Eckel.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hannon Armstrong on such an impactful portfolio transaction," said Craig Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer at Clearway Energy Group, LLC. "This geographically diverse portfolio of wind, solar, and energy storage projects represents the economic opportunity of renewable energy in every corner of this country. Taken together, more than 2,500 American jobs will be created to build and operate these clean energy assets, which will go on to supply clean low-cost power to hundreds of thousands of households and businesses across the United States. This agreement with our investment partners will be pivotal in Clearway's continued ability to provide clean energy at the scale our country demands while helping to deliver on investors' growing interest in climate change solutions."

