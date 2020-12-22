Translate Bio Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, announced today that John Schroer, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is departing the Company for personal reasons. Mr. Schroer's departure will be effective by year-end 2020. Robert Prentiss, Translate Bio’s Vice President and Corporate Controller since 2017, will serve as Principal Accounting Officer and report directly to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Renaud, on an interim basis while a formal search process to appoint a new CFO is conducted.



“John has played a valuable role on the leadership team as we transitioned to a public company, established a major strategic partnership for infectious disease vaccines and advanced our manufacturing activities and mRNA therapeutic programs,” said Ronald Renaud, Chief Executive Officer of Translate Bio. “We respect and support John's decision to return to the Bay Area, and we thank him for his contributions and wish him every success in the future.”