Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) that it has placed a clinical hold on the RESTORE-1 clinical trial of NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC). As previously announced, trial sites participating in RESTORE-1 had not been screening, enrolling or dosing patients as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently, as a result of the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB)’s request to pause dosing pending its review of additional data. The DSMB has requested additional patient level data from the trial and now plans to review these data in early 2021. The clinical hold follows the submission by Neurocrine Biosciences of an IND Safety Report related to the observation of MRI abnormalities in some RESTORE-1 study participants. The clinical implications of this observation are currently unknown and are being evaluated.



RESTORE-1 is a Phase 2 clinical trial of NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC), an intracerebral AAV-based investigational gene therapy, in development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The RESTORE-1 DSMB has been informed of the clinical hold, as have the study investigators and central and local ethics committees. Neurocrine Biosciences and Voyager will work closely with the FDA and the DSMB to determine the next steps for the RESTORE-1 clinical trial.

About Parkinson’s Disease and NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC)

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, progressive, and debilitating neurodegenerative disease that affects approximately one million people in the U.S. and ten million people worldwide. It is characterized by a loss of dopamine and neuronal degeneration with a concomitant loss of the aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) enzyme required to synthesize dopamine in the brain, leading to associated impairment in motor, neuropsychiatric, and autonomic functions. Dopamine is a chemical “messenger” that is produced in the brain and is involved in the control of movement. It is made when AADC converts the chemical levodopa to dopamine. As Parkinson’s disease progresses, there is less AADC enzyme in parts of the brain where levodopa is converted to dopamine.