Orion is a worldwide supplier of carbon black. We produce a broad range of carbon blacks that include high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion operates 14 global production sites and has approximately 1,425 employees worldwide. For more information please visit our website at www.orioncarbons.com .

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that Mr. Corning Painter, Orion’s chief executive officer, will be presenting at 9:30 a.m. ET at the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Mr. Painter and Mr. Lorin Crenshaw, chief financial officer, will also participate virtually in one-on-one meetings that day.

Orion Engineered Carbons to Participate at the CJS 21st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that Mr. Corning Painter, Orion’s chief executive officer, will be presenting at 9:30 a.m. ET at the CJS Securities 21st …



