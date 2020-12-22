 

Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft to Peach

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A320-200neo aircraft on long-term lease to Peach Aviation Limited (Japan). This aircraft, featuring CFM International LEAP-1A engines, is the first of two new A320-200neo aircraft delivering this December from ALC’s order book with Airbus. In addition to the two A320-200neos, Peach also has two new A321-200neo LRs delivering to the airline on lease from ALC in 2021 and 2022.

“We are pleased to announce this first of four Airbus aircraft delivery to Peach today,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “This most recent transaction by ALC in the Japanese market demonstrates our commitment to environmental sustainability with the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft. ALC is honored to contribute to Peach’s growing all-Airbus A320 fleet and we are confident that our A320-200neo and A321neo LR aircraft will greatly enhance the airline’s operations in its domestic and international market.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Peach

Peach Aviation is the largest low fare, low cost airline in Japan, operating an extensive domestic and international network. Based in Osaka, Japan at Kansai International Airport, Peach is an affiliate of All Nippon Airways.

