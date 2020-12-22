 

AT&T, CWA Agree to Extend Two Mobility Contracts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 22:40  |  33   |   |   

AT&T* today announced that AT&T Mobility and the Communications Workers of America have reached agreements on one-year extensions of two Mobility contracts.

The extended Mobility Orange contract covers over 14,000 AT&T Mobility employees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. It goes into effect on February 13, 2021 and expires on February 11, 2022.

The extended Mobility Southeast (or Mobility Black) contract covers nearly 10,000 AT&T Mobility employees in CWA District 3 – the Southeast Region, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and St. Croix, USVI. It goes into effect on February 12, 2022 and expires on February 10, 2023.

Until the extended contracts take effect, employees are continuing to work under their current contracts.

*About AT&T
 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

AT&T Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AT & T
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AT&T, CWA Agree to Extend Two Mobility Contracts AT&T* today announced that AT&T Mobility and the Communications Workers of America have reached agreements on one-year extensions of two Mobility contracts. The extended Mobility Orange contract covers over 14,000 AT&T Mobility employees in 36 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Ouster, a Leading Provider of High-Performance Digital Lidar Sensors, to Combine With Colonnade ...
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Genprex, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
Skyhawk and Vertex Establish a Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Small ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:05 Uhr
Bitcoin, Tesla, Peloton, Apple, AT&T, Pfizer, BioNTech, T-Mobile US, Virgin Galatic, SAP,... - Märkte am Morgen
20.12.20
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
20.12.20
Vergiss AT&T: Ein Telekomunternehmen ist die bessere Dividendenaktie
16.12.20
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
14.12.20
5 Dividendenaktien für den Bullenmarkt unter Joe Biden
13.12.20
AT&T hat vielleicht gerade HBO Max gerettet
11.12.20
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
10.12.20
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
09.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen 'Kasse' - Doordash-Kursfeuerwerk
09.12.20
'WSJ': AT&T kurz vor Veräußerung von DirectTV - Milliardenangebote erhalten(1) 

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:37 Uhr
251
AT & T
10.12.20
2
'WSJ': AT&T kurz vor Veräußerung von DirectTV - Milliardenangebote erhalten