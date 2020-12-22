Ocwen Financial Accelerates Growth Trajectory With Strategic Relationship With Oaktree and New Servicing Contracts

Enters into definitive agreement with Oaktree to launch MSR investment vehicle; expected to add approximately $50 to $60 billion of subservicing

Awarded new contracts projected to add $30 to $40 billion in servicing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced significant developments on the Company’s growth plans that are expected to generate approximately $80 to $100 billion of new servicing UPB in the aggregate.

Ocwen has entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (collectively, “Oaktree”) to form a strategic relationship that will acquire and hold mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) through a licensed entity, or MSR asset vehicle (“MAV”). The newly-formed company is expected to invest up to $250 million of equity capital into the MAV to acquire Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac MSRs. The parties will commit to fund the investment on a pro rata basis of 15% for Ocwen and 85% for Oaktree.

PHH Mortgage Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ocwen, will subservice the loans acquired through the MAV, perform portfolio recapture services and provide certain other administrative services. Over time, the Company believes that the MAV could add approximately $50 to $60 billion of subservicing UPB for Ocwen.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to various closing conditions, including regulatory and other approvals.

At the closing of the transaction, Oaktree may exercise an option to purchase up to 4.9% of the Company’s outstanding common stock at a price per share of $23.15. In addition, the Company will issue Oaktree warrants to purchase an additional 3% of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $24.31.

The Company also announced that it has been awarded multiple contracts to provide subservicing, portfolio recapture and MSR transaction services with a projected subservicing volume of $16 to $24 billion. Ocwen expects to begin boarding loans in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company signed three bulk MSR purchase agreements totaling approximately $16 billion, which are expected to close by December 31, 2020 and transfer in the first quarter of 2021.