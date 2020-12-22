 

CDW Announces Appointment of Anthony Foxx to Board of Directors

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education, and healthcare customers, today announced the appointment of Anthony Foxx to its board of directors, effective January 1, 2021.

Foxx brings an impressive range of experiences to CDW’s board and has held a variety of positions in the public and private sectors. He currently serves as the chief policy officer and senior advisor to the president and chief executive officer of Lyft, a position he has held since October 2018. Prior to joining Lyft, Foxx served as the seventeenth United States Secretary of Transportation from 2013 to 2017 where he led an agency with more than 55,000 employees and a $70 billion budget, whose primary goal was to ensure America maintains the world’s safest, most efficient transportation system. Under Foxx’s leadership, the Department of Transportation (DOT) established a first-ever policy framework for the safe integration of self-driving vehicles and leveraged public and private funding to demonstrate how smart technology can change cities and local communities.

Previously, Foxx served as the mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, from 2009 to 2013. First elected to the Charlotte City Council in 2005, upon his 2009 mayoral victory he became the youngest mayor in Charlotte’s history and its second African-American mayor.

“The intersection of policy and emerging technology is dynamic and complex, and Anthony’s experiences equip him to provide important insight and guidance as we continue to innovate for our customers,” said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW. “We look forward to benefitting from his unique set of leadership experiences, innovation-oriented mindset and ability to create simplicity from complexity.”

“We’re thrilled to have a leader with Anthony’s track record of innovation and impact join the board,” said Chairman of the Board, David W. Nelms. “Anthony’s vast expertise and experiences in both the public and private sectors will be a great asset to CDW.”

Foxx serves on the board of directors of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. He holds a Doctor of Law (J.D.) from New York University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), History, from Davidson College.

For more information about CDW’s board of directors, please visit the About Us section of the company’s website.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020, CDW generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

