 

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” of Brighthouse Life Insurance Company (headquartered in Charlotte, NC), the largest operating entity for the Brighthouse group of companies, New England Life Insurance Company (Boston, MA) and Brighthouse Life Insurance Company of NY (New York, NY). These entities collectively are referred to as Brighthouse and are operating insurance subsidiaries of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (headquartered in Charlotte, NC) [NASDAQ: BHF]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (rating) is stable.

Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Brighthouse Financial. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” and the Long-Term IR of Brighthouse Holdings, LLC, Brighthouse Financial’s intermediate holding company. The outlook of these ratings is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the Long-Term IRs.)

The ratings reflect Brighthouse’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Brighthouse has a very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Absolute capital has been decreasing on a GAAP and a statutory basis, and there continues to be uncertainties within legacy liabilities. However, there is also good liquidity and available cash within the Brighthouse organization.

Brighthouse has maintained good operating profitability on a statutory, GAAP and adjusted earnings basis despite some earnings volatility. Brighthouse recently announced that it lowered its U.S. GAAP long-term mean reversion interest rate assumption by 75 basis points to 3.0%, which affected GAAP equity negatively. While overall premiums have been impacted negatively by Brighthouse’s run-off blocks of legacy life and annuity business, the company’s flagship Shield Annuity product line has grown meaningfully over the past several years and Brighthouse has become a major participant in the registered index-linked annuities marketplace. It has also entered in the long-term care and life insurance combination space with Brighthouse SmartCare. Continued improvement in the company’s brand, product and geographic diversification, as well as its ability to secure a strategic alliance with BlackRock to provide simplified access to lifetime income are all positive rating factors warranting the favorable business profile.

