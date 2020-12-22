FCPT Announces Acquisition of Three Bloomin’ Brands Properties for $12.9 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two Outback Steakhouses and one Carrabba’s properties for $12.9 million. The properties are located in dense retail corridors in Florida. All three properties are corporate-operated under triple net leases with a weighted average term remaining of approximately 11 years and annual rent increases of 1%. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% going-in cash capitalization rate based on 2021 rents, exclusive of transaction costs.

