 

Osino Resources Grants Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 23:00   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) (FSE: RSR1) (OTCQB: OSIIF) ("Osino” or “the Company”), announces the granting of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 400,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.25 per share for a five year term. The stock options were granted to directors of the Company pursuant to the Osino Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and vest over two years.

The Company also announces the granting of an aggregate of 1,193,600 restricted share units (each, an “RSU”) to certain key executives of the Company under the Company’s RSU Plan pursuant to the policies of the Exchange. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company for every RSU held, or the cash equivalent thereof based on the fair market value of the shares of the Company calculated in accordance with the terms of the RSU Plan.

The granting of options and RSUs are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals and requirements of the Exchange.

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia. Having achieved our initial vision of finding Namibia’s next significant gold deposit, we are now focused on rapidly advancing the exciting Twin Hills gold discovery and to make new discoveries elsewhere along the belt. This we will achieve with Osino’s winning formula of combining innovation & drive with technical experience & strong financial backing.

Our portfolio of exclusive exploration licenses is located within Namibia’s prospective Damara mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Osino is targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model. We are actively advancing a range of gold discoveries, prospects and targets across our approximately 7,000km2 ground position by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery.

Osino’s focus in 2020 is on further advancing the Twin Hills and Goldkuppe discoveries within the developing Karibib Gold District, testing our Otjikoto East and Otjiwarongo targets and generating new ones on our remaining licenses. Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding its Namibian portfolio.

16.12.20
Nio, Osino Resources, Baidu – E-Mobilität, die Giganten kommen!
04.12.20
Investments: Oracle, Facebook, Osino Resources – Jahresend-Rallye läuft!

17.11.20
22
Interessantes Unternehmen mit erfahrenem Management.