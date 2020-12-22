 

Q-Gold Closes First Tranche of Flow-Through Financing for Exploration Work at High-Grade Foley Gold Mine Complex, Ontario

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
(All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Q-Gold Resources Ltd (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF, FRA: QX9G) (“Q-Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced C$1,000,000 non-brokered flow-through financing (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of C$850,000 (the “First Tranche”). Closing of the First Tranche and the Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds of the First Tranche will be used to fund its previously announced 2021 exploration program at its wholly-owned Foley Gold Mine complex, near the town of Mine Centre, Ontario.

Pursuant to the First Tranche, the Company issued 2,125,000 flow-through units of the Company (each a “Unit” and collectively, the “Units”) at a price of C$0.40 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share of the Company and one-half non-flow-through share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) at an exercise price of C$0.60 for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the First Tranche.

In connection with the closing of the First Tranche, the Company has paid aggregate finder’s fees of $28,000 in cash and 70,000 finder’s warrants (“Finder’s Warrants”) to certain finders. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.40 until December 22, 2022. All securities issued under the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period ending on April 23, 2021.

This press release is not an offer of common shares for sale in the United States. The Units, Warrants, Common Shares, Finder’s Warrants and any other securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the US. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and applicable U.S. state securities laws. Q-Gold will not make any public offering of the securities in the United States. The Units, Warrants, Common Shares, Finder’s Warrants and any other securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws.

