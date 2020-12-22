9 Capital Corp. Announces Termination of Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9 Capital Corp. (the “Company”) announces that it will not be proceeding with its proposed qualifying transaction (“Qualifying Transaction”) with Renew, Youthful Living Ltd. (“Renew”), and that the letter agreement dated November 6, 2020 between the Company and Renew has been terminated.

About the Company

The Company is a CPC within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the Exchange, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Cubitt President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel. (416) 479-5048

