9 Capital Corp. Announces Termination of Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9 Capital Corp. (the “Company”) announces that it will not be proceeding with its proposed qualifying transaction (“Qualifying Transaction”) with Renew, Youthful Living Ltd. (“Renew”), and that the letter agreement dated November 6, 2020 between the Company and Renew has been terminated.

The Company will continue to evaluate and review alternative acquisition opportunities with a view to completing its Qualifying Transaction.

About the Company

The Company is a CPC within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the Exchange, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Cubitt President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel. (416) 479-5048

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements about the Company’s expectations regarding any proposed future Qualifying Transaction of the Company which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Disclaimer

