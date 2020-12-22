908 Devices Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

908 Devices Inc., a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of shares of its common stock, with 7,475,000 shares offered and sold by the Company at a public offering price of $20.00 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 975,000 shares of common stock from the Company. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on December 18, 2020 under the ticker symbol “MASS.”

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the shares sold in the initial public offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on December 17, 2020. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 833-297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02120, telephone: 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it conducts research, designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking information,” including with respect to the timing of the initial public offering and our intended use of proceeds. Words or phrases such as “will,” “believes,” “intends” or “expects” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” in the preliminary prospectus and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law.

