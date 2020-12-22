 

Resverlogix Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Meeting of Shareholders and Update on $13 Million Investment by Sheikh Abdulgader Aboud Baeshen

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix”, or the "Corporation") (TSX:RVX) today held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in Calgary, Alberta.

During business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders elected six (6) Board members until the next annual meeting. The voting results of shares represented at the Meeting for individual directors were as follows:

                                 Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld
Donald J. McCaffrey 126,867,244 2,046,358 98.41% 1.59%
Norma Biln 128,231,386 682,215 99.47% 0.53%
Shawn Lu 127,276,140 1,637,462 98.73% 1.27%
Kelly McNeill 127,223,687 1,689,914 98.69% 1.31%
Siu Lun (Dicky) To 128,404,864 508,738 99.61% 0.39%
Kenneth Zuerblis 128,242,687 670,914 99.48% 0.52%

Resverlogix shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated November 9, 2020 (the “Information Circular”). The Information Circular is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Resverlogix website at www.resverlogix.com.

A webcast archive of the executive presentation portion of the Meeting will be available HERE no later than 7:00 pm MT today.

$13 Million Investment by Sheikh Abdulgader Aboud Baeshen

Further to the Company’s announcement on October 6, 2020 regarding a $13 million private placement, shareholders of the Company have voted over 99% in favor of the private placement and, following discussions today, the strategic investor from Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdulgader Aboud Baeshen, President and CEO of Baeshen Trade, Abdulgader Baeshen Co., has confirmed completion of his due diligence, including an independent review performed by a highly-regarded international advisory firm, and his commitment to proceed with his investment.  “We are pleased with our discussions with Resverlogix and its entire team and believe in the recent Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted by the FDA; Apabetalone and its effect on cardiovascular, CKD, Alzheimer’s and COVID-19 as well as its contribution to the future of mankind,” said Sheikh Abdulgader. 

