Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Concurrently with the completion of the public offering, the Company expects to sell to certain investors in a private placement, shares of common stock and convertible preferred stock at a price equal to the public offering price.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock and common stock equivalents in an underwritten public offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager in connection with the public offering.

The shares of common stock and common stock equivalents in the public offering will be issued by Cellectar pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was previously filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 20, 2020. The public offering will be made only by means of the written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering will be filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY, 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy any securities of Cellectar being offered in the public offering or concurrent private placement, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in the public offering or concurrent private placement in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.