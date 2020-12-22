 

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Completes Private Placement of $100 Million of Subordinated Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 23:28  |  88   |   |   

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank, today announced the completion of its private placement of $100.0 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). 

The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.  The Notes will initially bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 3.50% for the first five years and will reset quarterly thereafter to the then current three-month SOFR rate plus 326 basis points.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the potential redemption of existing subordinated debentures, acquisitions of wealth management firms and stock repurchases, subject to any applicable regulatory clearances.

In connection with the issuance and sale of the Notes, the Company entered into a registration rights agreement with the purchasers of the Notes pursuant to which the Company has agreed to take certain actions to provide for the exchange of the Notes for subordinated notes that are registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with substantially the same terms as the Notes.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO of the Company, commented, “We were pleased to have investment grade ratings from both Kroll and Moody’s. We believe those ratings and our ability to raise $100 million of additional Tier 2 capital at one of the lowest rates since the pandemic hit, reflects the strength and quality of our organization and management team. The proceeds of this offering will allow us to be in a position to call a portion of our outstanding debt carrying a higher rate, if we so choose, and support growth initiatives and capital management opportunities, all without dilution to existing shareholders.”

Piper Sandler & Co. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company served as joint placement agents for the Notes offering. Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to the Company and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agents.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.  The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.  The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.

Seite 1 von 4
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Completes Private Placement of $100 Million of Subordinated Notes BEDMINSTER, NJ, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank, today announced the completion of its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
ARIA Cybersecurity Extends Free Cybersecurity Solution to Stop On-going Attacks Affecting Users of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Peapack Private Wealth Management Hires Team from Noyes Capital Management
14.12.20
Ralf Sellig, Rob Vogel and Team from Lucas Capital Management Join Peapack Private Wealth Management
30.11.20
Kim Waldron, Senior Managing Director at Peapack-Gladstone Bank Completes NJBankers Emerging Leaders Program