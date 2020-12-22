 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2020 / 23:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Gärtner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of Call Options against Cash Settlement
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
60.3800 EUR 1811400.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
60.3800 EUR 1811400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64111  22.12.2020 



