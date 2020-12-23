 

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM Research” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 8, 2020, J Capital Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that the Company is “over-reporting both revenue and profit.” Citing site visits and more than 40 interviews, the report stated that “[w]hat real profit the company has is apparently being siphoned off to related parties.” The report also concluded revenue is overstated by 15-20% and claimed to have “evidence that undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.09, or 1.52%, to close at $70.79 per share on October 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased ACM Research securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Disclaimer

