Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM Research” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 8, 2020, J Capital Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that the Company is “over-reporting both revenue and profit.” Citing site visits and more than 40 interviews, the report stated that “[w]hat real profit the company has is apparently being siphoned off to related parties.” The report also concluded revenue is overstated by 15-20% and claimed to have “evidence that undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company.”