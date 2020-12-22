Colony Capital to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global TMT West Conference

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) announced today Marc Ganzi, CEO and President of Colony Capital, Inc. and two executives affiliated with Colony Capital and Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform, will present and participate in a fireside chat and panel discussions at Citi’s 2021 Global TMT West Conference on Wednesday, January 6 and Thursday, January 7, 2021. Executives will discuss their outlook on trends across the Americas, Europe, and Asia in the digital infrastructure landscape. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

The firm’s executives will participate in the following company presentations and panels: