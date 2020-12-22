 

AP Alternative Assets, L.P. Announces that delisting of AAA's units on Euronext Amsterdam will occur on December 28, 2020

Guernsey, Channel Islands, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Alternative Assets, L.P. (“AAA”; Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) announces that Euronext Amsterdam N.V. has consented to the delisting of AAA's units from Euronext Amsterdam, which shall occur on December 28, 2020. Following the delisting AAA shall be liquidated.

Reference is made to the December 4 and 9, 2020 announcements for more information on the voluntary liquidation of AAA and the delisting of the units from Euronext Amsterdam.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AP Alternative Assets, L.P.

AP Alternative Assets was established by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Apollo”) and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 30 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AP Alternative Assets, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

