 

Harris Williams Advises TractManager on its Sale to symplr

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised TractManager, a portfolio company of Arsenal Capital Partners (Arsenal), on its sale to symplr, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (Clearlake). TractManager's technology and professional services optimize the business of healthcare through contracting, sourcing and provider management solutions. The transaction was led by Sam Hendler, Dan Linsalata, Jake Lin and Owen Hughes of the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“As the healthcare industry has evolved in the last 10 years, operational optimization technology solutions – covering labor, spend and compliance management – have rapidly come to the fore as a strategic priority for provider organizations,” said Sam Hendler, a managing director at Harris Williams. “This transaction continues Harris Williams’ track record of representing best-in-class software vendors and investors in this important subsector of healthcare IT.”

“The sale to symplr is a tremendous validation of the deliberate strategy that Arsenal and the TractManager management team have put in place over the last several years,” added Dan Linsalata, a director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure to work with the TractManager and Arsenal teams and we look forward to watching the company continue to evolve under new ownership.”

TractManager's healthcare-specific application suite serves three out of five U.S. hospitals. Serving the healthcare industry with integrity for more than 30 years, TractManager is the first mover in strategic sourcing, enterprise contract lifecycle management, provider management and evidence-based data. The company's more than 450 highly skilled and experienced professionals help clients to improve cash flows by reducing their capital and nonlabor costs and to conform their contract, policy and procedure management to meet regulatory requirements.

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in healthcare and specialty industrials companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments and achieved more than 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth and high value-add.

