Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner

On December 18, 2020, Alicanto confirmed it had reached its final milestone under the SCA and has been granted its cannabis micro cultivation licenses from Health Canada (the “Health Canada License”).

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its final services milestone under an agreement with Manitoba based Micro Cultivation partner, Alicanto Gardens Ltd. (“Alicanto”). Alicanto is an arm’s length third party in which the Company has no ownership control or interest.

As one of Delta 9’s Micro Cultivation partners, Alicanto entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“SCA”) with the company whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to the cannabis production, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, marketing services to develop the Alicanto brand and other services supporting the acquisition of the Health Canada license.

“We are thrilled that Alicanto has received a Health Canada Licence for twelve of our proprietary and turn-key 'Grow Pod' systems and has already received approval from the RM of Morris, Manitoba to build out a second production facility that will include another twelve Grow Pods,” said John Arbuthnot, Founder and CEO of Delta 9. “Our turnkey platform for Grow Pods and services continues to prove one of the best options for cannabis industry entrepreneurs seeking licensing and support services.”

The Company's cannabis production methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which are based on retrofitted 40-foot shipping containers. Alicanto’s production facility has been designed and built using this turnkey and state of the art Grow Pod system. Once cultivation begins, Delta 9 plans to purchase premium quality cannabis products from Alicanto for distribution through the Company's established distribution network, and through Delta 9's branded retail stores. Delta 9 has now successfully licensed over 100 Grow Pods in third party facilities across Canada.