 

Pacific Drilling Announces Confirmation of Prearranged Plan of Reorganization; Expected Emergence from Chapter 11 by Year-End

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 00:57  |  77   |   |   

Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTC: PACDQ) announced today that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas confirmed the First Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization of Pacific Drilling S.A. and its Debtor Affiliates Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (the “Plan”) on December 21, 2020.

“The Court’s confirmation of our Plan represents an important milestone in our progress towards emergence by year-end with a fully de-levered balance sheet and the capacity to deliver world class drilling services with our fleet of 6th and 7th generation drillships,” said Bernie G. Wolford, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

In accordance with the confirmed Plan, the Company will de-lever its balance sheet by eliminating over $1 billion of funded debt obligations and have access to additional liquidity to operate going forward with approximately $100 million in cash on hand at emergence and an undrawn $80 million senior secured delayed draw term loan exit facility.

Additional information regarding the restructuring and Chapter 11 proceedings, including the Plan, can be found (i) on the Company’s website at www.pacificdrilling.com/restructuring, (ii) on a website administered by Prime Clerk, at http://cases.primeclerk.com/PacificDrilling2020, or (iii) via our dedicated restructuring information line at: +1 877-930-4314 (toll free) or +1 347-897-4073 (international).

Advisors

Greenhill & Co. is acting as financial advisor, Latham & Watkins LLP and Jones Walker LLP are serving as legal counsel, and AlixPartners is acting as restructuring advisor to the Company in connection with the restructuring. Houlihan Lokey is acting as financial advisor and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is acting as legal advisor to an ad hoc group of noteholders.

About Pacific Drilling

With our best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations by delivering the safest, most efficient and reliable deepwater drilling services in the industry. Pacific Drilling’s fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including the Chapter 11 proceedings and the Plan of Reorganization, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

Seite 1 von 4
PACIFIC DRILLING Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pacific Drilling Announces Confirmation of Prearranged Plan of Reorganization; Expected Emergence from Chapter 11 by Year-End Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTC: PACDQ) announced today that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas confirmed the First Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization of Pacific Drilling S.A. and its Debtor Affiliates Pursuant to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Ouster, a Leading Provider of High-Performance Digital Lidar Sensors, to Combine With Colonnade ...
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Genprex, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
Skyhawk and Vertex Establish a Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Small ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Pacific Drilling gibt endgültige Abstimmungsergebnisse bekannt, die auf eine überwältigende Akzeptanz des vereinbarten Umstrukturierungsplans hinweisen
17.12.20
Pacific Drilling Announces Final Voting Results Indicating Overwhelming Acceptance of its Prearranged Plan of Reorganization