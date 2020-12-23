Pacific Drilling Announces Confirmation of Prearranged Plan of Reorganization; Expected Emergence from Chapter 11 by Year-End

“The Court’s confirmation of our Plan represents an important milestone in our progress towards emergence by year-end with a fully de-levered balance sheet and the capacity to deliver world class drilling services with our fleet of 6 th and 7 th generation drillships,” said Bernie G. Wolford, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTC: PACDQ) announced today that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas confirmed the First Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization of Pacific Drilling S.A. and its Debtor Affiliates Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code (the “Plan”) on December 21, 2020.

In accordance with the confirmed Plan, the Company will de-lever its balance sheet by eliminating over $1 billion of funded debt obligations and have access to additional liquidity to operate going forward with approximately $100 million in cash on hand at emergence and an undrawn $80 million senior secured delayed draw term loan exit facility.

Additional information regarding the restructuring and Chapter 11 proceedings, including the Plan, can be found (i) on the Company’s website at www.pacificdrilling.com/restructuring, (ii) on a website administered by Prime Clerk, at http://cases.primeclerk.com/PacificDrilling2020, or (iii) via our dedicated restructuring information line at: +1 877-930-4314 (toll free) or +1 347-897-4073 (international).

Advisors

Greenhill & Co. is acting as financial advisor, Latham & Watkins LLP and Jones Walker LLP are serving as legal counsel, and AlixPartners is acting as restructuring advisor to the Company in connection with the restructuring. Houlihan Lokey is acting as financial advisor and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is acting as legal advisor to an ad hoc group of noteholders.

About Pacific Drilling

With our best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations by delivering the safest, most efficient and reliable deepwater drilling services in the industry. Pacific Drilling’s fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including the Chapter 11 proceedings and the Plan of Reorganization, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.