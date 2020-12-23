 

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for 6.75% Senior Notes Due 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 01:00  |  68   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) announced today the early tender results of its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $300 million aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 6.75% senior notes due 2022 (the “Notes”), upon the terms and conditions included in the Offer to Purchase, dated December 9, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 22, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), the aggregate principal amount of Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn was $613,401,000, representing 87.63% of the $700,000,000 aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Notes.   The Early Tender Deadline has passed. Accordingly, any validly tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn or revoked.

The Maximum Tender Amount has been fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Deadline. Accordingly, all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Tender Deadline will be subject to proration as further described in the Offer to Purchase. Subject to the terms and conditions of the tender offer being satisfied or waived, holders whose notes are accepted for purchase in the early settlement of the tender offer will receive the “Total Consideration” equal to $1,016.00 (inclusive of an “Early Tender Payment” of $30.00) per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes from September 15, 2020 (the most recent payment of semi-annual interest) to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date, subject to the proration provisions and other terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. The Early Settlement Date is expected to be on or about December 23, 2020.

The tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 7, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company. However, because the Maximum Tender Amount has been fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Deadline, holders who validly tender any Notes after the Early Tender Deadline will not have any of their Notes accepted for purchase. Any such Notes not accepted for purchase, including due to proration, will be promptly returned or credited to the holder’s account.

