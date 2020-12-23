 

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – TRIT; TRITW

23.12.2020, 01:21  |  34   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Triterras, Inc. f/k/a Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TRIT; TRITW) between August 20, 2020 and December 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Triterras investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Triterras class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2008.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the extent to which the Company’s revenue growth relied on Triterras’ relationship with Rhodium Resources Pte. Ltd. (“Rhodium”) to refer users to the Kratos platform; (2) that Rhodium faced significant financial liabilities that jeopardized its ability to continue as a going concern; (3) that, as a result, Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the Company’s Kratos platform; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Triterras’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2008.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

