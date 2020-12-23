 

Nexus REIT Announces December 2020 Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 01:34  |  13   |   |   

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSXV: NXR.UN) announced today the declaration of the December 2020 distribution.

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.01333 per unit, representing $0.16 per unit on an annualized basis, payable January 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

The REIT’s current distribution per unit continues to be $0.01333 per month. The REIT’s distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) entitles eligible unitholders to elect to receive all, or a portion of the cash distributions of the REIT reinvested in units of the REIT. Eligible unitholders who so elect will receive a bonus distribution of units equal to 4% of each distribution that was reinvested by them under the DRIP.

Insider participation in the DRIP is approximately 1.5% of total participation for the December distribution payable on January 15, 2021.

A total of 3,240,306 units have been issued under the DRIP since its inception in February 2014.

Acquisition Update

On December 1, 2020, the REIT completed the acquisition announced on November 16, 2020. The REIT acquired a single-tenant industrial property located in Moncton, New-Brunswick, for a contractual purchase price of $8,000,000 at an attractive 7.5% going-in capitalization rate. The property has a gross leasable area of 93,443 square feet and is fully occupied by a Fortune 500 company. The contractual purchase price was partially satisfied through the issuance of 1,600,000 REIT units at a deemed value of $2.00 per unit.

Issuance of Units to Settle Debt

On each of November 2, 2020 and December 1, 2020, the REIT issued 93,167 Class B LP Units of Nexus Richmond LP, a subsidiary limited partnership of the REIT, to the vendor of the REIT’s Richmond BC property (the “Richmond Partner) in partial satisfaction of development management fees payable to the Richmond Partner pursuant to a development management agreement entered into between the REIT and the Richmond Partner. The units were issued at a deemed value of $2.30 per unit, in settlement of $428,568 of development management fees.

About Nexus REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 74 properties comprising approximately 4.2 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 111,900,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,485,000 REIT Units.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:
Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or
Rob Chiasson, CFO at (416) 613-1262.


Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexus REIT Announces December 2020 Distribution TORONTO and MONTREAL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSXV: NXR.UN) announced today the declaration of the December 2020 distribution. The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Aurora Mobile Partners with a Global Leading New Energy Vehicle Manufacturer to Deliver an Enhanced ...
Bombardier signs landmark deal to fit digital signalling to ELECTROSTAR trains
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...