B&G Foods announced today it is voluntarily recalling individual containers of 5.37 oz. Food Club Garlic Powder, with “best by” dates of NOV 19 22 and NOV 20 22, because they mistakenly contain bacon-flavored bits, which contain soy, an allergen undeclared on the garlic powder labels. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the bacon-flavored bits contained in the recalled containers. There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy to soy.

B&G Foods Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy in a Limited Number of Containers of Food Club Garlic Powder that Incorrectly Contain Bacon-Flavored Bits (Photo: Business Wire)

This recall affects only the following product, which may have been distributed in retail stores nationwide:

Description Consumer UPC # Size Best By Dates Food Club Garlic Powder 0-36800-38295-4 5.37 oz.

(152g) NOV 19 22 or NOV 20 22

(The “best by” date is located on the bottom of the container.)

This recall does not apply to any other “best by” dates, sizes or varieties of Food Club brand products.

No allergic reactions or consumer complaints related to this matter have been reported to date. It was determined that 1,301 cases of bacon-flavored bits, which contain soy, an allergen undeclared on garlic powder labels, may contain some individual containers inadvertently labeled as garlic powder. Containers labeled as Food Club Bacon Flavored Bits correctly indicate that the containers include bacon-flavored bits and correctly declare the presence of soy. This recall was initiated in cooperation with the FDA.

The recalled product has clear packaging and therefore it should be readily apparent to consumers that any mislabeled containers contain bacon-flavored bits instead of garlic powder. However, out of an abundance of caution, B&G Foods is issuing this recall for containers of Food Club Garlic Powder with the particular “best by” dates listed above.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may also contact Topco Associates LLC by calling 888.423.0139.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005732/en/