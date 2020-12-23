Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding Increase in Number of Authorized Shares

Annual Meeting to be adjourned solely with respect to Item 2, and Item 2 to be modified to decrease the proposed aggregate number of shares of common stock that the Company would be authorized to issue from 500,000,000 shares to 400,000,000 shares

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc . (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today announced that it will convene its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time and, after conducting all other business, intends to adjourn the meeting solely with respect to Item 2 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2020. Item 2 is a proposal to amend the Company’s Sixth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock. The Company is planning this adjournment to provide its stockholders additional time to vote on Item 2. The Annual Meeting will resume with respect to Item 2 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on January 13, 2021 and will continue to be held virtually.



Additionally, prior to the resumption of the Annual Meeting, Ocugen intends to amend its Definitive Proxy Statement to restate Item 2. The proxy amendment will modify the proposed amendment of the Company’s Sixth Amended and Restated Certificate of Organization by decreasing the proposed aggregate number of shares of common stock that the Company would be authorized to issue from 500,000,000 shares to 400,000,000 shares. The proxy amendment will be disseminated to stockholders of the Company as of the record date on or about December 23, 2020.

The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote at the annual meeting will remain the close of business on October 28, 2020. Stockholders who have already submitted a proxy do not need to vote again for the reconvened Annual Meeting, as the proxies submitted will remain valid. Stockholders who have already submitted proxies and want to change their vote with respect to Item 2, as amended, can update their vote in the manner set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement. Your vote will be recorded at the Annual Meeting in accordance with your most recently submitted proxy.