Prospect Park Announces Amendment to Proposed Debt Conversions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital ‎ Corp. (the “ Company ”) ‎‎(TSXV:PPK), announces that as a result of discussions with the TSX Venture Exchange (the ‎‎‎“ Exchange ”), the proposed shares for debt transactions previously announced on December 14, 2020 shall be amended. The Company now intends to complete securities for debt transactions with seven lenders, pursuant to ‎which it will issue an ‎‎aggregate of 526,713 units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a deemed price of $0.21 per Unit in satisfaction of $110,610.52 (including accrued ‎interest) of indebtedness pursuant to promissory notes issued in January 2020.‎ Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one warrant with each warrant exercisable for one common share of the Company at $0.28 per share for 24 months.

Two of the lenders (Jim Greig and Toby Pierce, who each originally loaned $10,000 to the Company) in the securities for debt transactions are “related party’s” of the Company pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ‎‎(“MI 61-101”) accordingly such transactions (52,691 Units issuable to each of Mr. Greig and Mr. Pierce) are each a “related party transaction” as ‎defined under MI 61-101. The transactions are exempt from the formal ‎valuation requirements of MI 61-101 since none ‎of the securities of the Company are listed on a stock ‎exchange specified in section 5.5(b) thereof. The proposed transactions are exempt ‎from the minority ‎shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 since, at the time the transactions were agreed to, ‎neither ‎the fair market value of the transaction nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, ‎‎insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.‎

For more information please contact: James Greig

Chief Executive Officer

Prospect Park Capital Corp.

Tel: (778) 788-2745

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is ‎defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", ‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate ‎to the Company, including completion of the transactions, are intended ‎to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-‎looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, including, without limitation: receipt of ‎director and Exchange approval for the transactions; and execution of definitive ‎agreements for the transactions and all closing conditions of the transaction being satisfied or waived‎. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may ‎be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or ‎more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: receipt of Exchange ‎approval of the transactions; changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business ‎opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of ‎‎governmental authorities to try ‎to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, ‎‎non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-‎isolations, shelters-in-place and social ‎distancing, ‎disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains ‎and sales channels, ‎and a ‎deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global ‎‎recession; and other general economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors ‎discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents, filed with the securities ‎regulatory authorities in certain ‎provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.‎