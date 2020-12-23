 

Questerre expands Clean Tech Pilot engineering to include hydrogen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 06:00  |  61   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today on the recent launch of the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada by the Federal Government.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, “Hydrogen is becoming more important as a transition fuel to meet governments’ net-zero targets. Last week, the Government of Canada announced its national hydrogen strategy. It recognizes the role of blue hydrogen, hydrogen produced from natural gas combined with carbon capture, to this strategy.”

The Honorable Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources noted, “Hydrogen’s moment has come. The economic and environmental opportunities for our workers and communities are real. There is global momentum, and Canada is harnessing it.”

The Honorable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change noted, “As an increasing number of countries strive for net-zero emissions by 2050, they are looking to hydrogen for their clean energy needs. Canada is well positioned to be among the global leaders in hydrogen production, which will help to create thousands of jobs, grow our economy, cut pollution and put Canada on a path to exceeding our 2030 Paris Agreement target.”

Including hydrogen in the natural gas supply in Quebec has been under consideration for some time. The Company has been studying the feasibility of incorporating hydrogen into its Clean Tech Energy project. Further study will include assessing the environmental benefits and economics of green and blue hydrogen together with natural gas produced from its Clean Tech Energy project. The Company is also evaluating the potential for carbon capture and storage associated with blue hydrogen.

Mr. Binnion added, “Our Clean Tech Energy project will produce natural gas with near zero emissions. Whether this Clean Gas is used to make hydrogen, to blend with hydrogen, or both, it will materially reduce emissions from production and consumption of energy. More importantly, this could turn Quebec into a hub for high value industries like methanol and fertilizer that use hydrogen and natural gas as raw materials. On a full cycle basis, our Clean Gas could make a significant contribution to reducing the footprint of these and other products.”

Seite 1 von 3
Questerre Energy (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Questerre expands Clean Tech Pilot engineering to include hydrogen THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...