 

Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE") is pleased to announce that as of Friday, December 18, 2020 the Company has been added to two indices on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”); the CSE Composite Index as well as the CSE25 index.

The CSE Composite Index provides approximately 75% coverage of all equities listed on the CSE, and consists primarily of firms in the Life Sciences sector. The CSE25 index is a subset of the CSE Composite Index, consisting of securities of the top 25 companies by market capitalization. Inclusive of MOVE and the 24 other companies comprising the index, the CSE25 has a combined portfolio capitalization of approximately CAD $28.1 billion as of market pre-open on December 22, 2020.

The Company’s management is pleased to receive this public recognition of its achievements to date in the North American capital markets.

MOVE Chief Executive Officer Joel Dumaresq commented, “It is an honour for the Company to be added to any major index at such an early stage, let alone for it to rank in the top 25 of such an index by market capitalization. Some of North America’s most innovative companies are traded on the CSE, and we are proud to be among leading firms in life sciences, technology, and diversified industries who comprise the CSE Composite Index.”

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power is an investment company that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation, and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Joel Dumaresq”

Joel Dumaresq
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 687-2038
info@cleanpower.capital

Learn more about Clean Power by visiting our website at: https://cleanpower.capital/

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

