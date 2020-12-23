 

ABIONYX Initiates a Phase 2a Clinical Trial With CER-001 in Septic Patients at High Risk of Developing Acute Kidney Injury

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces that it has received authorization from the Italian authorities to launch a clinical trial named RACERS (a RAndomized study comparing short-term CER-001 infusions at different doses to prevent Sepsis-induced acute kidney injury) with CER-001 in septic patients at high risk of developing acute kidney injury.

Following the positive signals observed in the Temporary Authorization for Named Use (ATUn) in an ultra-rare kidney disease, the study will assess the role of CER-001, a HDL-mimetic, in preventing Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in septic patients.

The core component of the program will be the launch of a 30-day Phase 2a clinical dose-finding trial with the Company's lead product candidate, CER-001, in the prevention of AKI in septic patients.

Researchers have demonstrated that in humans, reconstituted HDLs have a scavenger role in reducing circulating endotoxin, as well as major anti-inflammatory and endothelial activity1.

These important effects were also demonstrated with CER-001 in a rigorous animal model of sepsis-induced AKI. Several other AKI/sepsis models showed that HDL is a critical factor in modifying the disease.

This clinical study, designed in concert with expert Italian nephrologists (nephrology Dialysis and Transplantation Unit, Chief: Prof. Loreto Gesualdo) and intensivists (Anesthesiology and Resuscitation Unit, Chief: Prof. Salvatore Grasso), will be a randomized, open labelled, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study evaluating the safety and efficacy of intravenously administered CER-001 in ICU patients with sepsis at high risk for AKI based on their Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA score). A total of 20 patients will be randomized to receive 8 doses of CER-001 or placebo over 6 days. The primary endpoint of the study will be the onset and severity of AKI according to KDIGO criteria as well as safety and tolerability of the dosage regimens in order to select the optimal dose of CER-001.

The secondary endpoints will include changes in endotoxin and IL-6 levels from baseline to Day 3, Day 6 and Day 9, changes in the SOFA score from baseline to Day 3, Day 6 and Day 9, changes in other key inflammatory markers (e.g., CRP, IL-8, MCP 1 and TNF-α), and changes in AKI biomarkers (TIMP-2 and IGFBP7).

